Jennifer Lopez shares cute video on Father's Day for her fiance Ben Affleck

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): American singer Jennifer Lopez, on the occasion of Father's Day shared a cute video for her fiance Ben Affleck on Sunday, on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lopez shared the glimpses of sweet moments Bennifer have spent together.

The video showcased the montage of Lopez and Affleck throwback red carpet, vacation and romantic couple goal moments which made her fans go gaga over their chemistry and bond.



While narrating the bond that the couple shares, Lopez said, "I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling" than "being able to build a family with someone" who is "just as dedicated to family."

In the video's background, which featured some special moments of the duo, Lopez's song 'Dear Ben' from her 2002 album 'This Is Me ... Then' was playing

For a quick recap of Bennifer, the Lopez and Affleck began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb 'Gigli'. The 'Gone Girl' actor proposed that November with a USD 2.5 million 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring, according to E! News,

However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six.

Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004 and a rep for Lopez confirmed the news to People magazine at that time saying, "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy."

After partying ways, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner. They welcomed three children together-- daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

His relationship with Garner did not survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.

On the other hand, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008. They got divorced in 2014.

Lopez then, entered into another whirlwind romance with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2017.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Affleck before rekindling his romance with Lopez was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.

On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official.

Since the reunion, the duo has been virtually inseparable. The two have been clicked making most of their time vacationing with each other and working hard to have their families along every step of the way. (ANI)