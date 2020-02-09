Jennifer Lopez sheds happy tears on The Tonight Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): American singer Jennifer Lopez shed a few happy tears recalling her 2020 Super Bowl Show during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon">The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On February 3, Jennifer performed halftime at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, the season's biggest football game in Miami.

The 'Hustlers' actor even broke down her entire Super Bowl Halftime show from behind the scenes secrets to how her daughter, Emme felt about joining her on the stage.

The 11-year old led a chorus of young performers on the stage for a rendition of her mother's hit 'Let's Get Loud.'

"I got emotional because we worked so hard,' J. Lo told Fallon as she wiped away tears from her eyes in the opening moments of her sit-down.

The singer opted for matching co-ords teamed up with a pair of knee-high white boots.

Lopez even got cheers from the audience later in the show. (ANI)

