Jennifer Lopez shows off custom-made Super Bowl 2020 bling cup

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez who is headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2 shared a picture of a custom-made accessory the Super Bowl 2020 sipper bottle.

The 'Hustlers' star posted a selfie of herself with the sparkly bottle on her Instagram account.

The picture featured J. Lo with the bottle which was covered with blue crystals and had the date of the upcoming football game 02.02.20 with red and white crystals on it. (ANI)



"Happy Sunday! week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup!!! Head over to my TikTok to take on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge, " read the caption of the post.

Lopez would be performing halftime along with Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, reported Page Six. (ANI)

