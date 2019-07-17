Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez slays the stripper life in 'Hustlers' trailer

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:25 IST

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film 'Hustlers', in which the cast can be seen taking fierce to a new level.
In the two minute 15 seconds video, Lopez runs her own game.
In one of the first clips, the 49-year-old who will be seen essaying the character of Ramona impressively twirls on a pole while giving lessons to Constance Wu, before she masterminds a heist plan with her fellow strippers.
Her excellence as an exotic dancer comes as no surprise considering her rigorous workout routines and attractive physique.
The trailer portrays the life of a gang former strip club employees who team up to turn the tables on their powerful Wall Street clients. Lopez who heads the group proposes an idea of robbing away their high-profile clients with their plans.
Making her debut into acting, the trailer also shows a glimpse of pop-singer Cardi B, essaying the character of Diamond (one of the strippers at the club), who is slaying away in style with her witty ideas.
The thrilling plot-line of the film centers on a group of strippers that are up to no good. "The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules," Lopez's character, Ramona, declares.
As for what Ramona and her company has in store, "It's like robbing a bank, except you get the keys," Ramona describes in the trailer.

The trailer features many credit card swipes, suspicious mingling with men and an emergency room visit. However, the mischievous doings of the striper gang doesn't last for long and comes down falling when the cops intervene in the case.
Lopez shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Ramona ain't playin'. IT'S HERE!!!!!!! The Hustlers Movie trailer has arrived!! Coming to theatres September."


The film, which is practically a modern-day take on Robin Hood, also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Lizzo.
The film is inspired by New York Magazine's 'The Hustlers at Scores' and directed by Lorene Scafaria. Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, reported E-News.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:28 IST

Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's humorous take on #SareeTwitter trend

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who won hearts with the role of a fearless cop in his latest outing 'Article 15', is now making fans roll in the aisles with his latest avatar on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:25 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to child pornography and other charges during his hearing at a federal court in Chicago on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:04 IST

'Sip sip' from 'Arjun Patiala' out now!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): After taking viewers on a soulful journey with a melodious track 'Sachiya Mohabbatan,' actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday released an upbeat song 'Sip Sip' from her upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:47 IST

Beyonce's 'love letter to Africa', 'Spirit' music video out

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A week after releasing 'Spirit' from Disney's 'The Lion King', singer-songwriter Beyonce has dropped the music video of the song.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:38 IST

Sophie Turner's family 'incredibly proud' of her Emmy nomination

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Sophie Turner's family is all praise over her Emmy nomination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Billy Porter in talks with designers for his Emmy 2019 red-carpet look

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI) Broadway theatre performer-singer Billy Porter, who has become a red carpet sensation in the past few months because of his show-stopping looks at events like the Oscars and the Met Gala, is already planning his outfit for the Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:28 IST

Alfie Allen shocked over his Emmy nomination for 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): The heartbreaking performance of Alfie Allen, in the HBO, hit series 'Game of Thrones,' has finally paid him off well as he garnered Emmy Nomination under supporting actor in a drama series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:25 IST

Meghan Markle talks marriage with Pharrell Williams at 'The Lion...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a candid conversation about marriage with rapper Pharell Williams at 'The Lion King' London premiere recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:14 IST

Kate Winslet is happy to have descended from poor ancestors!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actor Kate Winslet was both heartbroken and relieved when she learned of her poor ancestors. The actor delved into her past and discovered that there is nothing posh about her background.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:11 IST

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner moving on with their lives!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Jordyn Woods, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, is not upset at the latter for not taking her along on the annual summer trip as the two seem to be moving on!

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:42 IST

Natasha Lyonne hopes to fair well at Emmy's after receiving 13...

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): A three-time Emmy nominee with a 33-year screen career, American actor and producer Natasha Lyonne has received 13 Emmy nominations for her Netflix's comedy series 'Russian Doll.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:41 IST

Ariana Grande finally gets her Grammy five months after big win

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for singer Ariana Grande! The artist has finally received her Grammy Award.

Read More
iocl