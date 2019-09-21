Jennifer Lopez starrer film 'Hustlers' gets banned in Malaysia

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who is happy to witness a positive response from her much-awaited film 'Hustlers' recently received a major setback after the film was banned in Malaysia.

The 50-year-old's hit film about a group of strippers who steal thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients is considered to be unsuitable for public viewing as per the country's film censorship board. According to various media reports, the film which features nudity, erotic dancing and drug use was meant to open in Malaysia on Thursday.

Square Box Pictures, the distribution company in charge of distributing the film in Malaysia, shared an announcement on Instagram Thursday confirming the ban.

"We regret to inform you that Hustlers movie release has been cancelled as it has been banned in Malaysia," the announcement read. "We deeply apologize for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, media and partners."

"We certainly appreciate all the love and support from our fans and movie lovers for this title; yet it's our loss that we are unable to carry on," the post continued. "Our sincere apologies that we have let you down."

"Nevertheless, we hope to bring you more exciting movies in the near future with your continuous support," the post concluded. "Thank you ."

The film has managed to rake in USD 47 million worldwide with an opening weekend of USD 33 million in North America. The film stars Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. (ANI)

