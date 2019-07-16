Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Marry Me' returns to Universal, singer Maluma joins cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson starrer romantic comedy 'Marry Me' has returned to Universal Pictures for production after it went under the banner of STX entertainment earlier.

Another update on the film is Columbian singer-rapper Maluma joining the cast to play Lopez's fiance, reported Deadline.

The movie is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and is centred on a pop-star, played by Lopez. Her character, moments before marrying her fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. She breaks down on the stage and picks a random man, played by Wilson, out of the crowd to marry instead.

Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas, and Medina will produce the film alongside Rogers. Mercer, Alex Brown and JB Roberts will serve as the executive producers.

Other than this, Lopez will also be seen in the upcoming crime-drama film 'Hustlers' alongside Cardi B and Constance Wu.

Lorene Scafaria's directorial also stars Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer. (ANI)

