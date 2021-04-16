Jennifer Lopez still has A-Rod's engagement ring in her possession

Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): American stars Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have broken up, but her possession of the engagement ring may prove to be a binding source between them.

While as per the traditions, when a couple breaks up before hitting the alter, the person who proposes gets the ring back. But this is not the case with J Lo and Ro and the 'Second Act' actor has not returned her USD 1 million ring back to his ex-fiance yet.

Sources close to both the stars told TMZ that "J Lo still has the ring in her possession" and there has been no discussion between both the stars over the fate of the ring.

However, the sources added that the former couple exchanged "massive amounts of jewellery" during their 2 years of engagement. "A-Rod bedazzled J Lo with all sorts of bling, and she fortified his massive watch collection. So, they could just call it a wash, but they haven't decided yet."





TMZ also reported that the ring is not in the Dominican Republic even, (where J Lo has been shooting a movie). "She didn't want it lying around every day while she films ... for security reasons," the source explained.

The American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez had officially confirmed their split on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the two issued a joint statement that read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

The statement continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

This news of their split comes a few weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez had announced that they were "working through some things", following the news that the two had ended their engagement in early March.

The star couple had gotten engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019, after dating for two years. Over the past year, they had spent time at home during the pandemic with their blended families that included Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex Marc Anthony and the former MLB player's daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. (ANI)

