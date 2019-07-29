Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez stops concert to sing happy birthday to Alex Rodriguez

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez made sure that her fiance Alex Rodriguez had the most special birthday ever.
The 'Hustlers' actor showered her beau with love as she temporarily stopped her concert in Miami and had him come up on stage, along with her twins, Max and Emme, as well as the birthday boy's daughters, Natasha and Ella and her backup dancers, reported Fox News.
Rodriguez was presented with a 4-tiered Yankees-themed cake. TMZ reported that the four-tiered cake she had wheeled out for her beau had his name emblazoned on it with Swarovski crystals and featured an edible baseball jersey and bat.
The singer had the crowd yell, "Happy Birthday, A-Rod," and then she and her fiance shared a sweet kiss.
Lopez then led the audience in singing happy birthday to Rodriguez.
She gushed on Instagram, "Celebrating you today and every day my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!"
Last week, Rodriguez threw his lady love an epic 50th birthday party at Emilio and Gloria Estefan's mansion on Star Island, Fla. Rodriguez also gifted Lopez a brand new Porsche to celebrate her special day.
Rodriguez also posted a beyond adorable video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday. On his Instagram story, Rodriguez also shared a video of the singer reading birthday wishes written on a card so large it towered over her.
Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of being in a relationship, but it seems that they aren't in any rush to tie the knot just yet. During a recent interaction, Rodriguez told People, "We've talked about plans but nothing too concrete."
On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', starring alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.
Lopez began her 'It's My Party' tour in June and will continue to tour in North America throughout the summer. (ANI)

