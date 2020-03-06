Jennifer Lopez stuns in plunging white swimsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez documented her trip to the beach this week and made heads turn with her eye-catching performance at the Super Bowl LIV performance.

The 50-year-old actor posted a steamy video on Instagram and gave her 115 million followers an up-close-and-personal look at her curves as she panned the camera from her waist up to her face. She captioned the video as, "No one likes a shady beach."

The 'Hustlers' actor at one point in the clip, was seen resting her chin on her left hand as she shows off her massive engagement ring gifted to her by fiance Alex Rodriguez.

[{c899606c-c61c-4bf9-833b-ee1c48ce3715:intradmin/hasdhfhsdhfsdhdhsf.JPG}]

The pop diva ended the video by giving her fans a look at her oversized hat and white-rimmed sunglasses while she is seen sitting on a blanket.

[{917f6681-8924-44d7-90cd-d89ed602bcfa:intradmin/hsdgfhdhsfhdfhdhf.JPG}]

The 'On the floor' singer was sporting a white one-piece swimsuit, and she showed it off in additional pictures on her Instagram story. (ANI)

