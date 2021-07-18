Jennifer Lopez takes kids along on house hunting with Ben Affleck

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Seems like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to settling down soon, as the couple was clicked while hunting for a house along with the singer's kids.

Just like a couple of days ago, the duo was photographed together while house hunting. Ben was in the driver's seat and Jen was mapping things out on her phone, navigating him through Santa Monica's busy streets, not too far from where Ben currently stays in the Pacific Palisades.



Recently, Jen's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme joined her and Ben while the two were house hunting in Santa Monica.

It was reported earlier by this year that Jen is looking to relocated from Miami to Los Angeles, where the 48-year-old actor currently resides.



A source previously told TMZ that while the two have been seen looking for houses together, they do not yet have plans to move in together just yet - and that Affleck is just lending a helping hand, but now things look a little different.

According to Fox News, among the properties, the two hunted was a Beverly Park mansion listed for USD 63.95 million. The over-31,000 square-foot home sits on a 1.4-acre plot on Billionaire's Row.

Jen and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Jen shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

