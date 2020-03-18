Jennifer Lopez talks about social distancing amid COVID-19 scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus spread, singer Jennifer Lopez talked about social distancing and how the world is currently upside down.

According to People magazine, in an interview with Elle, Jennifer said: "We're all stuck at home right now. I am! Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high."

"This situation, if we're lucky enough to be healthy--and if you are, be grateful--but if you're healthy and home, it's a real reset button for so many of us," she added.

When asked about how does a work from a home day looks like for the global megastar, Lopez said: "For me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines."

The singer, who just launched her own DSW Shoe Collection, further said that she goes for some online shopping when she is not working and has some downtime.

"I don't know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes. To be honest with you? I think there's a lot of online shopping going on right now," said Lopez. (ANI)

