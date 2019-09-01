Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went to this person for marriage advice!

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:01 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): As singer-actor Jennifer Lopez prepares to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
While speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Ginsburg, who was married to her husband Marty Ginsburg for over 50 years before he passed away due to cancer in 2010, revealed that Lopez called her up "about a month or so ago," according to a clip from 'The Hill', reported People.
"She said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez," Ginsburg said, adding that they "came to chambers and we had a very nice visit."
"She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage. But now A-Rod is travelling with her to concerts all over the world," Ginsburg shared.
On being asked what marriage advice she gave to the 50-year-old star, Ginsburg recalled the advice her mother-in-law shared with her on her wedding day.
"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law -- I was married at her home -- she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage," Ginsburg said.
"And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it. What is it?' And she responded, 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"
During her appearance, Ginsburg also shared an update on her health after it was revealed that she'd been treated for pancreatic cancer earlier this month.
"As this audience can see I am alive. And I'm on my way to being very well," she said, adding that she'd be "prepared" for the start of the next Supreme Court session.
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after being in a relationship for over two years.
In May, a source told People that the pair likely "are not doing a huge wedding" and may opt for "a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids."
Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha (14), and Ella (11) from a previous marriage.
The 'Hustlers' star also revealed in a video on her YouTube channel in June that the couple will tie the knot "next year."
"Now it's been three years now. We'll get married soon, not soon-soon but next year. I'd like a big wedding, I'd like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church," the mother of two said of her romance with Rodriguez, who is a former MLB star. (ANI)

