Jennifer Love Hewitt announces pregnancy, expecting third child with Brian Hallisay

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): American actor-singer Jennifer Love Hewitt announced on Tuesday (local time) that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay.

According to Page Six, the couple is already parents to a 5-year-old son, Atticus, and a 7-year-old daughter Autumn.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment. I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models," the 42-year-old actor Hewitt told People magazine.

The 'Heartbreakers' actor told the weekly she was "proud" of keeping her pregnancy a secret for so long, even while her character she plays on the Fox series '9-1-1' had her own pregnancy arc on the show recently.

The songstress shared that her co-star Kenneth Choi even joked to her, "'See? Playing pregnant got you pregnant!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I guess so.' The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting."

Hewitt also shared an Instagram post in which she shared a picture featuring her pregnancy test.





The 'If Only' star has nothing but positive words for Hallisay, whom she's been married to since 2013.

"During labor, he's like a rock, solid ... The only thing about him and labour that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually, in my hospital bag it is like an outfit for me an outfit for the baby, and then snacks for Brian!"

Hewitt doesn't see herself getting pregnant again, however: "I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number." (ANI)







