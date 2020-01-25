Jennifer photobombed fans' pictures in 'Friends Central Perk set

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 25 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston goofed around the Warner Brothers sets and pleasingly surprises 'Friends' fans.

Rachel aka Jennifer took to her Instagram account to share some of the funny moments of her day.

According to reports, the 50-year-old actor who was in the studio to guest host 'EllenDeGeneres' show showed up at the immensely popular Central Perk's set and hid behind the iconic orange couch while fans posed for pictures.



While they readied themselves all excited she jumped out from behind the couch and made the day of the fans.

When one of the fans (who was unaware of the act that Jennifer was hiding just behind them) named Ross as her favourite character from the 90s popular sitcom, Jenn who played the role of Rachel laughingly rebuked her for not naming her.

The actor who received an award for her recent role in 'The Morning Show' also came prepared with some of the crops that she used while she played a waiter in 'Friends'.

It can be said from the expressions of the visitors that their pictures got photobombed to make one in a lifetime memory. (ANI)

