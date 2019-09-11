Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Jenny Slate exchange rings with boyfriend Ben Shattuck after France trip

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jenny Slate is all set to walk down the aisle.
Taking to Instagram, Slate and Ben Shattuck announced that she said yes to her boyfriend during their romantic vacation in France.
"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES!. I love you, Ben Shattuck, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," the actor shared wrote alongside a slide show of snaps from their trip.

Whereas Shattuck posted, "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. Here she is in front of a door the colour of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you Jenny Slate and UP UP UP to more adventures."
The 'Obvious Child' actor also flaunted her beautiful engagement ring on the photo-sharing app.

The distinct yet gorgeous ring seemed to be an antique prong-set sapphire with diamond embedded along with a gold band.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo was spotted getting cosy at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Slate and Shattuck were also clicked together at dinner while both were exchanging sweet kisses. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:58 IST

Netflix announces partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Taking another step forward, Netflix on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior's recent ad campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp Came in defence of Dior after the luxury brand took down its fragrance campaign following allegations of cultural appropriation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST

Mac Miller's father breaks silence on arrest made in connection...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Late American rapper Mac Miller's father has broken his silence on the arrest made in connection with his son's death, saying that he 'finds comfort' in it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:33 IST

Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis absolutely loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Prince Louis is already showing his love for outdoors and gardens! Kate Middleton recently revealed that her little boy "loves being outside."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:11 IST

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife requests sole custody of daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:06 IST

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Angelina Jolie 'rediscovering' self as children grow up

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie, after years of being a doting mother, wants to go on a journey of rediscovering herself and finding the person she was before becoming a parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:27 IST

Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner over Caitlyn Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): NBA star Blake Griffin recently joked about his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner during the Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:51 IST

Entering into one of most creatively fulfilling periods:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While she has had a long journey in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston believes that her career is just getting started.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:51 IST

When Swara Bhasker lost her Kolhapuri flats!

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after performing puja but find your footwear missing and this time it's actor Swara Bhasker who fell prey to one such incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:02 IST

Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix honoured with Tribute actor award at TIFF

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix and cinematographer Roger Deakins were bestowed with the Tribute Award at the Toronto Film Festival's inaugural Gala on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:36 IST

How Todd Phillips persuaded Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While Joaquin Phoenix had earlier shared that in 'Joker' he wanted to create something unidentifiable, the actor "wasn't keen on jumping into any comic book movie" prior to being cast, revealed the director, Todd Philips.

Read More
iocl