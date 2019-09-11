Jenny Slate exchange rings with boyfriend Ben Shattuck after France trip

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jenny Slate is all set to walk down the aisle.

Taking to Instagram, Slate and Ben Shattuck announced that she said yes to her boyfriend during their romantic vacation in France.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES!. I love you, Ben Shattuck, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," the actor shared wrote alongside a slide show of snaps from their trip.



Whereas Shattuck posted, "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. Here she is in front of a door the colour of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you Jenny Slate and UP UP UP to more adventures."

The 'Obvious Child' actor also flaunted her beautiful engagement ring on the photo-sharing app.



The distinct yet gorgeous ring seemed to be an antique prong-set sapphire with diamond embedded along with a gold band.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo was spotted getting cosy at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Slate and Shattuck were also clicked together at dinner while both were exchanging sweet kisses. (ANI)

