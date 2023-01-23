Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans joke about snowplow accident which left 'Hawkeye' star critically injured

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): As Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner continues to recover from a life-threatening snowplow accident, his 'Avengers' co-star Chris Evan recently pumped up his spirits with a joke.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Renner had shared a health update with his fans on Twitter along with a picture of him during a rehabilitation session.

He wrote, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."



Following the 'Hawkeye' star's post Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."

https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1616884429888311296

Renner saw the tweet and gave an update on the snowcat writing, "Love you brother.... I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel."

Renner was injured while ploughing snow on January 1st and had to be airlifted to the hospital with "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries." The actor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

He reappeared on social media days after the surgery to thank everyone for their well-wishes. By January 16, Renner had reported he was back at home continuing his recovery, as per Deadline. (ANI)

