Jeremy Renner out of surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma in snow plow accident

Los Angeles [US], January 3 (ANI): Avengers star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Monday after a snow plow accident. However, he remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

As per Variety, Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the weather-related accident during the morning of New Year's Day. After being transferred to a nearby medical center, Renner underwent surgery.

Jeremy's representative issued a statement that read, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families."



"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement continued.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, fans and members of Hollywood and Bollywood film industries took to their respective social media handles and wished for Jeremy's speedy recovery.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Jeremy is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). (ANI)

