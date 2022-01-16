Jeremy Renner reveals Robert Downey Jr joked about breaking Chris Hemsworth's knee

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Jeremy Renner opened up about some candid and playful behind-the-scenes friction on the Marvel movies, involving Chris Hemsworth.

As per the People Magazine, the two-time Academy Award nominee reminisced about the time Robert Downey Jr. jokingly suggested breaking Chris Hemsworth's knee on the set of 2012's 'The Avengers', as he appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"We're all kind of parading around in our costumes. So it looks like it's Halloween. We're excited and equally feeling ridiculous. I feel like we all kind of knew each other, somehow, some way. Except we didn't know this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia," Renner recalled.

"He's the tallest, he's the most good-looking. Downey (was like), 'We've got to break his knee. We've got to take him out. This guy's too good-looking. He's too tall. He's too charming.'" Renner added.



In all seriousness, Renner said that he and his 'Avengers' costars have grown to see each other as "family," adding, "You can't replace that or quantify it."

"Everyone's a celebrity in their own right. But a Marvel celebrity, especially as the original six, has just been a different kind of journey," the 'Hawkeye' star explained.

"There's been marriages and divorces and kids being born and a lot of shifts and changes in our personal lives, as well as our acting lives, that we all share together in a very specific way," he also said, noting that the cast has gotten matching tattoos to symbolise their bond.

Hemsworth appears to have intimidated several of his Marvel costars with his physique, as the People Magazine's reigning Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd recounted a similar experience from his first encounter with the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' actor, a fellow SMA alum.

Rudd shared, "I remember on the set of (Avengers:) 'Endgame', I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete. And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, 'What's the point?' Why even try, 'cause there's that." (ANI)

