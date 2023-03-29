Jeremy Renner set to attend 'Rennervations' in person, first press event post snow plow accident

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is all set to appear in person at the 'Rennervations' world premiere, which will mark his first press event after the snow plow accident, reported Variety.

The premiere will take place on April 11 at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The actor met with an accident on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over. The actor was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him.



Renner later announced on Instagram that he damaged over 30 bones in the collision.

'Rennervations' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from April 12.

Talking about the series, Renner said, "I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it," reported Variety.

The 'Avengers' actor revealed he is working on his mental recovery too by reading 'The Book Of Awakening: Having The Life You Want By Being Present In The Life You Have,' by Mark Nepo - which is a series of daily reflections.

Prior to that, Renner -- who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada -- wrote on Instagram January 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I .... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all." (ANI)

