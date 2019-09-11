Jeremy Renner's ex-wife requests sole custody of daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

According to Us Weekly Pacheco filed her plea in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 10.

She is seeking for the sole custody of their 6-year-old daughter. Not only this but the actor has also demanded monitored visitation when the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor is with their daughter, Ava.

The Canadian actor will soon be submitting her documents into the court for changing the custody arrangement. The court hearing is scheduled for November 7 this year.

The duo tied the knots in a secret wedding September 2014. They got married after welcoming their daughter in 2013.

While interacting with Capitol FileOpens a New Window. In 2014, the 'Wind River' actor expressed his happiness of becoming a dad and said, "It's the best thing I have ever done -- doing it later on in life. By then, I achieved a lot of things that I wanted to achieve. I'm so blessed for that," he said at the time."

"Now I can really spend time with family. The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her. I really love being a father," he continued.

Pacheco decided to end her marriage and filed for the divorce after the 10 months of their nuptials in January 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

Soon after the split, the couple faced another bump by finding themselves involved in a messy legal battle over the terms and conditions of their divorce, which included the custody of Ava.

Also, one of Us Weekly's source told that Renner was bothered with the fact that Pacheco would leave the States with their child. (ANI)

