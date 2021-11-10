Jeremy Strong collaborates with Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm for 'The Best of Us'

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Emmy-winning star Jeremy Strong has joined hands with the Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm for the 9/11 attacks-based series named 'The Best of Us'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Strong will star in and executive produce 'The Best of Us'. Lindholm will pen the script for the project as part of a first-look deal with Sister, the company co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone, as part of a first-look deal with Lindholm.



'The Best of Us' will explore the human fallout from the September 11 attacks with their rain of debris and toxic dust. Featuring first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers, and volunteers who worked on 'The Pile', the limited series will explore how they were affected and treated.

The series will be highly researched and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks.

Apart from writing, Lindholm will also executive produce and direct the project. Journalist Chris Smith, who has written extensively about September 11 for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, will serve as a consulting producer. Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss will also serve as the executive producers. (ANI)

