Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'Kelly Clarkson Show">The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

The 38-year-old actress who has three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes got real about the motherhood and revealed that her eldest kid likes to put 'fantasy makeup.'

"It looks kind of anime-ish/clown-ish," Alba said, noting her daughter is "a bit of artist." "She puts freckles on herself and, like, orange blush. It's fine."

Clarkson who could totally relate to the situation said that she caught her daughter, River Rose, putting on makeup and looking like "Mimi from The Drew Carey Show."

However, it is not always glamorous at Alba's home. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram revealing the messy side of motherhood.

The video shows her cleaning up after her baby boy pooped in the bathtub. The actress then explained how she got her daughter to help out.

"What I said to the girls was like, 'Not only did you poo on me and barf on me several times throughout your babyhood'--because my kids get motion sickness; so every car ride, every train ride, every plane, every single one, it's coming out--'and whilst in the bathtub with me.' That's fun too," she said. "So, I'm like, 'You guys need to help me clean this up.' And they're like, 'Gross mom!'"

However, the actress confessed that her children can be "very dramatic," she also said they help make her a better person.

"It's nice for me because then it forces me to, like, open my heart and have compassion and empathy for people who are operating in the world very differently to me," she said. (ANI)

