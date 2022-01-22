Jessica Alba welcomes new puppies in her house

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Jessica Alba has introduced two adorable new canine additions to her family.

The actor shared a charming video to her Instagram which showed the two puppies snuggling in her lap as 'Moon (And It Went Like)' by Kid Francescoli played.

Alba's three children whom she shares with husband Cash Warren -- daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, as well as son Hayes, 4 -- were seen frolicking with the cute animals as well. Little Hayes even got into the enclosure for a bit.



The 'Fantastic Four' actor was clearly smitten by the moment, as she captioned the clip, "it's Hayes in the crate for me."



She continued, "safe to say the whole fam is obsessed w our new fur babies."

The kids helped with feeding time in the puppies' crate and could be seen happily playing with their new family members. (ANI)

