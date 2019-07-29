Jessica Alba (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jessica Alba (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked this weekend and the hacker used the account to post hateful, bigoted tweets.
According to Fox News, messages posted to the Honest Co. founder's account included one that read, "Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong And That's On God N-a."
Another read, "ugh police sirens in the distance again. When will n-s stop committing crimes so I can get some f-king sleep."
While the others included offers to pay $50,000 to kill handicapped homosexuals.
Thankfully, the messages containing hatred were removed from the 38-year-old star's account by early Sunday once the hack was discovered.
Falling prey to Twitter trolling is somewhat new for the actor. The star previously lamented about being a target of a different kind of harassment: sexual advances from older men.
She said at Goop's health summit in May and as reported by Fox News, "I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men. Then I stopped eating a lot when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn't get as much attention."
She added that she felt "preyed upon" by men when she was starting out.
Still, she noted, "Nothing about being successful in this business is easy ... You can't be bitter." (ANI)

