Jessica Biel keen on working with husband Justin Timberlake

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor and model Jessica Biel recently revealed her wish to work with her husband and singer Justin Timberlake as long she gets to play his boss.

The 37-year-old actor opened up about the possibility of working with her 38-year-old husband in an interview with Extra, reported People, while at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I would love to produce him in something -- I would love to be his boss," Biel said while promoting her new Facebook Watch series, 'Limetown.'

The upcoming show is based on the hit 2015 podcast and also stars Stanley Tucci.

The series is based on Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she untangles the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee, reported People.

On the other hand, the 'Sexy Back' singer hasn't shied away from expressing his pride in Biel's success. In March, the singer shared a sweet Instagram tribute on Biel's birthday.

"My partner in this thang called life ... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could," he captioned the pictures which included multiple selfies of the pair, a fireside "prom-style" photo and an image of the duo in costumes. (ANI)

