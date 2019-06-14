Jessica Biel says she's not against vaccination

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): After reports of actress Jessica Biel joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill surfaced, Biel took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to clear the air.

"I am not against vaccinations. I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians," Biel wrote on Instagram.

"My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family's ability to care for their child in this state," she added.

"That's why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don't believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what's best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment," Biel said.

The bill has received criticism by anti-vaccination advocates like Kennedy. Once passed, the bill would decrease the medical exemptions from vaccines that don't have approval from state public health officers. (ANI)

