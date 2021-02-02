Jessica Biel shares sweet 40th birthday message for Justin Timberlake

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): American actor Jessica Biel shared a sweet wish for husband Justin Timberlake on his 40th birthday on Sunday (local time).

The 38-year-old star Biel took to Instagram and posted a picture of the 'Sexy Back' singer wearing a crown while looking at a giant stack of pancakes and fruit, along with a series of other photos.

"There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for and have more history with. I honour you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love," she captioned the adorable social media snaps.



As reported by Us Weekly, Timberlake's year is already off to a creative start. The Grammy winner on Friday appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where he teased an upcoming album.

"Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?" host Jimmy Fallon questioned.

According to Us Weekly, the boy band alum replied, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility. Let's go with yes. I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."





Biel's Instagram post comes two weeks after the 'Trolls' actor officially confirmed that he and his wife welcomed a second child in 2020.

Timberlake made the reveal during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' , telling the show's host, "He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping." Timberlake also revealed his second son's name for the first time during the show: Phineas.

"Silas is super excited. Right now, he's very much liking it," he told Ellen DeGeneres of his 5-year-old son's reaction to being a big brother.

"But, you know, Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so, I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Per Us Weekly, singer-songwriter Brian McKnight told Hollywood Life in July 2020 the former N'Sync member "had a new baby."

Timberlake and 'The Sinner' star Biel kept the pregnancy under wraps while quarantining in Big Sky, Montana, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biel and the 'Can't stop the feeling' singer tied the knot in October 2012 after a 10-month engagement.

Biel and the 'Can't stop the feeling' singer tied the knot in October 2012 after a 10-month engagement.

Timberlake popped the question in December 2011 and Us Weekly broke the news the following month. The pair dated for nearly five years before getting engaged, splitting for three months in 2011. They welcomed their first child together in 2015.


