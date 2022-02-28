Jessica Brown Findlay to star alongside Anthony Welsh for Paramount Plus's 'Flatshare'

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Actors Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh are set to star in an upcoming UK drama series from Paramount Plus titled 'Flatshare'.

According to Variety, the six-episode series has already started shooting in Bristol, UK Production will also take place in London and Brighton.

The plot of 'Flatshare' narrates the story of two twenty-somethings trying to get by, by not only sharing an apartment but a bed. Brown Findlay will play Tiffany, a minimum wage worker employed by a clickbait news site, while Welsh will play Leon, who works night shifts in a hospice.



To save money, they capitalize on their opposing timetables and time-share their apartment and their bed, with Tiffany sleeping through the night, while Leon is working, and Leon catching up on his sleep during the day when Tiffany is at her desk in the office.

They communicate entirely by Post-It notes and despite never meeting, however, they soon start to develop feelings for each other.

Bart Edwards has also joined the cast as Tiffany's ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B Grant will play Leon's brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok and Jonah Hauer-King have been cast as Tiffany's best friends Maia and Mo.

Rose Lewenstein is the lead writer and executive producer on the series, which is based on the book by Beth O'Leary. Sarah Simmonds, Ryan Calais Cameron, and Alex Straker are also on the writing team. Peter Cattaneo is the lead director and executive producer.

As per Variety, 'Flatshare' will be exclusively available on Paramount Plus. The streamer is set to launch in the U.K., South Korea, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA), and Italy in 2022. (ANI)

