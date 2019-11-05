Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in 'Losing Clementine'

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It: Chapter 2', Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain is gearing up to entertain her fans with comedy-drama 'Losing Clementine'.
The film will receive direction from award-winning filmmaker Lucia Puenzo who will helm a script by Ann Cherkis, reported Variety.
Chastain's upcoming feature has been adapted from Ashley Ream's acclaimed novel of the same name and revolves around a world-renowned artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who flushes away her medicines and gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before taking her own life.
As she is checking things off the bucket list, Pritchard comes across some secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.
Sentient's Renee Tab will bankroll the flick with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael.
On her work front, the 42-year old was the leading lady in 'It: Chapter Two', which grossed nearly USD 500 million worldwide.
Chastain along with Carmichael has recently produced the spy thriller '355', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.
The film whose idea was also proposed by Chastain herself while she working on 'Dark Phoenix', is set to open on January 15, 2021. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus come together...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has welcomed Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus on board to star in his directorial debut 'tick, tick... BOOM!' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:50 IST

Sandra Bullock to star in, produce another Netflix film

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After a successful Netflix release 'Bird Box', Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is all set to return to the streaming service to star in and produce a drama with Nora Fingscheidt as the director.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:39 IST

Selena Gomez's achieves first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Selena Gomez's latest single 'Lose You To Love Me' has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it her first song to reach to the the number one position in the coveted list.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

Hasan Minhaj was 'threatened' as a kid about Manipal Medical college

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that his father used to "threaten" to send him to a Medical College in Manipal when he used to do comedy as a child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:12 IST

Anushka Sharma pens her memorable trekking experience

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Here's how Salman Khan kick-started day 1 shooting of 'Radhe'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:36 IST

Ariana Grande opens up about life after her hit song 'Thank U, Next'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song -- 'Thank U, Next' -- and reflected upon the success she got after the track and how the track has helped her to heal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Nick Jonas shares his first character poster from 'Jumanji: Next Level'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:38 IST

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels happy in getting older every year

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): After receiving such overwhelming birthday wishes from his friends and fans all across the globe, Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan thanked his well-wishers and considered him lucky to get older every year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Kartik Aaryan shares rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The trailer of the film 'Pati Patni or Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:26 IST

Sometimes we fall off: Kim Kardashian on gaining 18 pounds, fitness goals

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4: Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind as she hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she's gained over the course of last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:15 IST

We're the best at making really good kids!: SRK tells wife Gauri

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will ju

Read More
iocl