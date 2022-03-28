Jessica Chastain takes home Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): Marking her first Oscar win, Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain has bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 94th annual Academy Awards, currently underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

For this top acting honour, Chastain prevailed in the category against Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos'), and Kristen Stewart ('Spencer').

The biographical drama, which has been directed by Michael Showalter, shows Chastain portraying the titular Tammy Faye. It chronicles the televangelist's rise to fame as well as her eventual downfall along with her husband Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield.



In total, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' was nominated for two Oscars and it went on to bag the second one also which was for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Throughout the film, Chastain is nearly unrecognisable beneath layers of makeup and prosthetics, playing Faye over the course of 30 years.

For her role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', Chastain has already won numerous awards including best actress at the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Previously, she has been nominated twice at the Oscars. First, in the Best Supporting Actress category for 'The Help' in 2012, and as Best Actress for 'Zero Dark Thirty' in 2013.

The nominations for the Oscars 2022 were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on February 8. (ANI)

