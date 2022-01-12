Jessica Rothe replaces Samara Weaving in 'Boy Kills World'

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): Actor Jessica Rothe has replaced Samara Weaving in action-thriller drama 'Boy Kills World', a revenge action fantasy produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Happy Death Day' star stepped in the role after Samara Weaving exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Sam Raimi and Roy Lee are producing the graphic novel-inspired fantasy from director Moritz Mohr.



Bill Skarsgard is also starring in the project that also features martial arts master Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, and Isaiah Mustafa among the cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Boy Kills World' has been described as "a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality. Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death."

Rothe will play an assassin named June 27. Skarsgard will portray Boy, while Ruhian is playing his mentor.

Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, Nthibah Pictures and Hammerstone Studios are producing the film, while Moritz Mohr is donning the director's hat.

The film will go on floors on February 14 in South Africa. (ANI)

