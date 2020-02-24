Jessica Simpson opens up about her growth in industry, praises Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 24 (ANI): American singer Jessica Simpson recently discussed her experience growing up in the entertainment industry alongside the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old singer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight talked about her fellow pop princesses. She said, "I think everybody's careers have their own unique stories, and I love that Britney owns herself, Christina owns herself, and they don't let the world control them. They just are themselves, and that's who I am as well."

The 'With You' singer addressed the challenges she, Spears and Aguilera had to face while trying to make a name for themselves. She stated, "We grew up in a very competitive environment when it came to our record labels and being pushed to do things that were unnecessary for success."

Simpson also added that despite being pitted against each other, she is pleased with how everyone's careers have turned out.

The singer went on to add that everybody has found their own way, and she just loves the way everybody has remained authentically who they are, She added, "There's so much room at the top! I mean, think about how many people are in heaven! Come on."

Spears and Aguilera both have residencies in Las Vega, but Simpson doesn't see that in her future any time soon and admitted: "That is not on the bucket list, I feel like I'd have to write a lot more songs to do a Vegas residency!" (ANI)

