Jessica Simpson says hearing her kids giggle is like 'therapy'

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): American singer-actor Jessica Simpson during a recent interview said listening to her kids giggle works like a 'therapy' to her.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old singer told Shape magazine that when she hears her kids -- daughters Birdie Mae, 22 months, and Maxwell 'Maxi' Drew, 8 1/2 , and son Ace Knute, 7 1/2 -- laugh, it's like therapy.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," Simpson described.

"It's contagious - my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."



The 'Pretty Princess 1993' star and fashion designer admitted that "family is everything to me" and hopes that she's raising her kids to be kind and bold.

"I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid," she described.

The 'Open Book' author revealed that after taking care of her kids during the day, she journals every night.

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time," she said.

"After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep." (ANI)

