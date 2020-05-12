Jessie J shares sizzling selfie in white bikini amid lockdown

Washington D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): English singer-songwriter Jessie J shared a bathroom selfie on Monday (local time) that featured her rocking a white bikini while posing in front of a floor-length mirror.

She captioned the snapshot as, "Alexa play Nina Simone Feeling good."



Following the post on the photo-sharing platform, fans immediately flooded the 'Bang Bang' crooner's comment section to compliment the star: "Stunning but most important is that you feel comfortable in your own skin," one person wrote.

"You look amazing a true queen," said another individual.

"Natural beauty and those legs are just something else," commented another person.

Last week, the 'Nobody's perfect' singer shared another bikini picture. In the snapshot from an outdoor photoshoot, the songstress is seen basking in the California sun while wearing a red-and-orange striped two-piece.

Along with the steamy picture, she wrote, "Listen to my heart go Badaaaa Buddha bidi daaa dooo Buddha."

In addition to sharing bikini photos, Jessie has been updating fans on social media about what else she's been doing in during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Over the weekend, she took to her Instagram story to share that she's looking forward to becoming a mom one day. She also shared a clip of what appeared to be a glass of red wine. On last Tuesday, the crooner reposted a past video where she sang about how she took a walk outside to watch the sunset. (ANI)

