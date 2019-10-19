Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!
The two who played each other's love interest in 'Kidding' parted ways earlier this year, learned E! News.
Carrey and Gonzaga's love dates back to January when they shared screen space in the American drama series.
A few weeks later, the couple debuted on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where their show 'Kidding' was nominated for Best Television Series--Musical or Comedy.
The 57-year-old was also nominated for his role as Jeff in the show.
Their dating became more evident when Gonzaga posted an adorable photo of the two together on Instagram.
"Most partial to this talented nominee," she had written in the caption.
Besides 'Kidding', they have also worked on other shows including 'I'm Dying Up Here' in which Gonzaga had a guest appearance and Carrey was the executive producer.
The 'Dumb and Dumber' actor had previously dated his co-star Lauren Holly and tied the knot with her in 1996. However, their marriage came to an end just ten months later.
His relationship history also includes Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy and late Cathriona White.
Carrey is a father to 31-year-old Jane whom he had with his first wife Melissa Womer. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:29 IST

Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

24 years of DDLJ: Kajol pays tribute by recreating her iconic look

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:19 IST

Karan Johar praises his students Alia, Varun, Sidharth in a...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): As 'Student of the Year' completed seven years on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:35 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what happened to Ross, Rachel after 'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she debuted on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a snap with her all 'Friends' co-actors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:00 IST

Angelina Jolie admits 'feeling broken' before filming...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:47 IST

None of my 6 kids want to be actors: Angelina Jolie

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie's kids are surely following their mother's footsteps for humanitarian works, but not to the entertainment industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:51 IST

Jennifer Lawrence marrying Cooke Maroney this weekend in Rhode Island?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney were spotted at the Rhode Island, US on Friday evening, strengthening the reports that the couple will tie the knots there this weekend in front of 150 guests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

'The Laundromat' to continue on Netflix after judge refuses to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Meryl Streep starrer 'The Laundromat' will continue to play on streaming service Netflix as a judge 'refused' the restraining order seeking a stay on the film on Thursday.

Read More
iocl