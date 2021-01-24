Jim Carrey mocks Melania Trump in controversial political illustration

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey on Friday (local time) shared a much-controversial piece of art on former American first lady Melania Trump.

According to Fox News, the illustration features a cartoonised version of Trump smiling against a turquoise backdrop.

The blank space towards the right of the illustration features a short controversial caption in pink ink.





"Oh...and goodbye worst first lady. I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing," the caption reads.

Carrey shared the post on Twitter without a caption of his own. The critical post by the 59-year-old was called out by several commenters.

Many others expressed their disappointment over the illustration terming it "sexist," anti-female" and full of "hypocrisy," reported Fox News.

Recently, Jim Carrey has been sharing several political cartoons featuring former American President Donald Trump and the rioters at the US Capitol. (ANI)

