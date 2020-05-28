Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in old 'SNL' skit after viral backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): American comedian Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologised for wearing blackface during a 2000 episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

According to Fox News, the 45-year-old 'The Tonight Show' host was facing backlash on social media after Twitter users put a spotlight on an old sketch when he impersonated comedian Chris Rock and had darkened his face with makeup, and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending on the platform.

Fallon later tweeted, "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

Fallon was a cast member on 'SNL' from 1998 to 2004.

Fallon isn't the only comedian to land in hot water over past use of blackface.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface several times while impersonating former NBA player Karl Malone and daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey during his tenure on 'The Man Show.'

In a 2007 satirical episode of 'The Sarah Silverman Program,' Comedian Sarah Silverman also wore blackface, wherein her character accepted the challenge of "being black" for a day while unwittingly offending others for wearing blackface. (ANI)

