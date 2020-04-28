Jimmy Fallon blushes as Kate Hudson jokes about his crush on her during 'Almost Famous'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 28 (ANI): American actor Kate Hudson recently appeared on a virtual chat on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and she reminisced the 2000 film 'Almost Famous' and talked with her old pal about how "wild" it is to revisit that time.

According to E!News, the 41-year-old actor and Fallon both starred in the 2000 film 'Almost Famous' but even two decades later, there's a lot to know about what went down during that time. As the two talked about recently appearing on a podcast dedicated to the film, Hudson said, "There were so many things that I forgot... that I remembered while we were doing the interview. It was such a beautiful walk down that time in our lives. What a special experience for everybody that was."

Hudson then reminisced the 'Almost Famous' days and jokingly said, "And then there were relationships that came out of it, which by the way we need to discuss."

The 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' host Fallon then shared the story of how he tried to woo the actor years ago but ended up introducing her to her now ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson referred to an older episode from 2018 clip from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' when Fallon revealed to Margot Robbie that he had a crush on Hudson earlier.

After which Fallon asked her, "Did you see it?"

She said, "Yes, are you kidding me? I had like 100 people send me that clip. Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this?"

The 'Raising Heaven' star went on, "I was like, Jimmy... I had no idea like there was no... like I wish people could have been in our body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because... you gave me no indication."

Fallon answered even as he blushed, "Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together."

She said, "Jimmy if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there. I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris."

But Fallon interjected, saying, "That's not the story at all!"


