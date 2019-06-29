Jimmy Fallon mimics Donald Trump, other US representatives

Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): American comedian Jimmy Fallon gave a political yet comic twist to Taylor Swift's latest pride-inspired single 'You Need to Calm Down' on his 'The Tonight Show.'
He opened the show in a dressing room where he was seen sitting in front of the mirror and putting on a wig which resembled to be like former US representative Beto O'Rourke's hair. Soon after Jimmy wore the wig, Taylor's song began to play, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
"Hola, mi amigos. I am Beto/ Always look like I drank 10 espressos/ And people are like, 'Damn, why is he moving his hands?'" sang Fallon as animatedly spoke with his hands. He continued to sing about how he "cannot calm down" for the upcoming 2020 election. "I'm gonna beat Trump/ I can't calm down."
Thereafter he took off the first wig and put on the other which looked like Bernie Sanders.
Mimicking Sanders, Fallon narrated how he had not changed since the 2016 election. "If you think that I changed, do not worry/ Want free healthcare and a comb for my hair. They say I'm too loud/ But I am upset about college debt/ So yes, I am loud," he loudly said.
And finally, Jimmy put on the last one which surprised everyone, a blond wig. The host stared at the mirror for a while and got into character as Donald Trump.
"Can't believe I stayed up for the debates/ Just to watch 20 losers and lightweights/ when we all know it'll be sleepy Joe. I want to tweet now/ I keep getting blocked, but I'm loaded and I'm cocked/ I'm gonna tweet now," said Fallon as Trump.
While the host was about to take the comedy further by hunching over his phone to compose a tweet, a staff member of his show interrupted the parody to warn him that the live show was about to begin. (ANI)

