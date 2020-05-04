Jimmy Fallon's daughter epically crashes 'Tonight Show' interview with Jon Hamm

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): It seems like late-night television hosting runs in American comedian Jimmy Fallon's family.

According to Fox News, during Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show,' filmed remotely, the 45-year-old comedian spoke with actor Jon Hamm to discuss the upcoming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special on Netflix.

While discussing the show, a child's voice can be heard saying "Hi, Daddy."

To which the 49-year-old actor said, "Uh-oh, Special guest star!"

"Where's mom?" asks Fallon's 6-year-old daughter Winnie as she enters the frame.

Winnie held up the colouring book she was carrying, opened it up to a nearly complete picture of a pig to show off to the camera.

She said pridefully, "I'm working on this one, I just need to do the background."

Hamm played along, asking Winnie to find various animals in her book, including a chicken.

After Winnie displayed two chickens to the camera, Fallon ushered her away, saying, "all right, bye, chicken."

"I'll see you later, chicken," said Hamm.

Winnie could be heard yelling "I'm not a chicken!" from off-camera.

Hamm's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend' features on Netflix on May 12. (ANI)

