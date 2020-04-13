JLo, Diddy reunite on Instagram Live during his dance-a-thon fundraiser

Washington D.C. [USA], April 13 (ANI): American rapper Rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy asked his fellow celeb friends to get up and dance for a cause and had a virtual reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old rapper posted on Instagram alongside a 'Brady Bunch' style video featuring his six kids and wrote, "Here's a story... of a man named Diddy. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!!!!!!! See you at 3 PM EST today for the biggest dance-a-thon in the world!!! Raising money and showing [appreciation] to our healthcare workers!!!!! TEAMLOVE.COM to donate."

Team Love partnered with a nonprofit humanitarian aid organisation- Direct Relief - to support the organisations emergency response to coronavirus. As of April 12, Team Love had raised over 3,000,000 USD in donations in support of frontline workers.

Celebs including Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Lizzo among many guests joined his live stream on Easter Sunday and of course Jennifer Lopez from the Block.

The two exes were seen dancing to Elvis Crespo's 'Suavemente,' while J.Lo told Diddy, "I probably taught you that."

The 'On the Floor' singers' husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez also joined in on the fun at one point and J.Lo shared with Diddy that her beau was his "biggest fan from the Bad Boy era."

While the two virtually cheered each other with some beer, she added, "You and Mase are like his heroes, okay? It's like every party we do, anything we do, it's like 'Put on Puffy and Mase.'" (ANI)

