JLo shares stunning pictures showing 'how last week started, how it's going this week'

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): By sharing contrasting glimpses of how the last week started and how this week is going on, Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez on Monday (local time) treated fans to stunning temperature soaring pictures.

The 'On the Floor' crooner hopped on to Instagram as she posted two sizzling pictures.



The first snap showcases JLo sporting a dark green monokini as she stands on a board amid a mesmerising view of a beach. In the backdrop, one can catch a picturesque view of a slightly clouded sky, and the beach with rich flora.



The 'Second Act' star looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photo as she ties her hair up in a bun and bore a low make up look, and a pair of chunky glasses to go with the holiday look. With this picture, Lopez channelled how the last week started, while the second image tells a different story altogether.

The post featured a second pic in which the 'Enough' actor, is seen covered in a printed puffer jacket, resting herself out... The image sees Lopez in a light make up look, as she clicks a selfie donning a pair of large framed yellow shades.

The 'Huster' star captioned the pictures as, "How last week started [?] how it's going this week."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 2 lakh likes, while scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons, in appreciation to the post.

Of late, Lopez has been quite active on social media and has been sharing astonishing pictures of herself from beautiful locations. (ANI)

