Jo Wilson as new love interest in 'Grey's Anatomy'? Sam Page comments on potential relationship

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): Being a classic medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy' has given the audience tons of beautiful relationships and plot twists, but could Camilla Luddington's character Jo Wilson fall for the actor Sam Page's role of Sam Sutton?

According to People, a US-based media house, Thursday's episode of the American sitcom introduced Sam Sutton, an army veteran, to Jo Wilson and the pair exchanged light-hearted flirting.

In a conversation with the news agency, Sam Page commented on the potential relationship between the characters, saying "They can (Jo and Sutton) strike up a very genuine relationship after he was hospitalized with severe injuries in the series. We have a lot of good conversations and everything that starts kind of on the surface really goes deeper in the long run in the hospital."





The conversation between the fictional characters went like this;

Sam: This may come across as forward but I might be dying in the next 18 hours so I'm going to ask, are you single? Remember I might be dying so if you're not, you could lie."

Jo: "I'm single," she responded as he added, "Great! Now, I have something to live for."

Page said doing the scene with Luddington "was so fun, because it was almost as if, going into surgery, Sam is in a mindset of: 'Here I go. I'm going to jump off this mountain, spread my wings, and hopefully survive this." (ANI)

