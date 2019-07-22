Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged!

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Long-time lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have decided to take their relationship to the next level, the two are now engaged!
The news comes about two months after Phoenix (44) and Mara (34) sparked speculation about moving forward with their relationship. In May, Mara was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger. The viral photo gave birth to rumours that the two might be engaged.
The 'Joker' star and the 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actress first met in 2016 on the sets of 'Mary Magdalene'. The two were reportedly seen spending some quality time together on and offsets while shooting for the film.
According to Us Weekly, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival.
"They were talking to one another nonstop. Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he's holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple," a source told People at that time. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:38 IST

Anupam turns host for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who has been in New York for the shooting of TV series 'New Amsterdam' was visited by special guests Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor over lunch on Sunday at his place.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:03 IST

'Spider-Man' star Tony Revolori booted out of Comic-Con party...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Channeling his movie character Flash Thompson, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor Tony Revolori climbed up a tree at a Comic-Con bash, following which the actor was booted out of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:44 IST

100 weeks of Dadar beach cleanup: Esha Gupta participates in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta joined Mumbaikar in their bid to clean the Dadra beach and celebrate the 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:44 IST

Parineeti celebrates sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday in her own style

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is making sure that her sister Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday is the best she's ever had. After the grand celebration in Miami, Priyanka is now rejoicing with friends and family on a yacht trip and her sister's latest social media post is the proof o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child recently, a baby boy, headed back home on Sunday with their bundle of joy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Tessa Thompson teases her LGBTQ character from Thor movie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): During Comic-Con 2019, actor Tessa Thompson, who will be playing the role of Valkyrie in the fourth Thor movie titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder', teased her own character from the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:46 IST

Tom Hiddleston reveals 'Loki' series is all about an 'Avengers' era Loki

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston is bringing back the Marvel villain!

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:38 IST

Jeremy Renner starrer 'Hawkeye' series to introduce Kate Bishop

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): The 'Hawkeye' series is officially happening! Kate Bishop (fictional superheroine) didn't show up in 'Avengers: Endgame' but she is coming to the show, which is set to stream on Disney+.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:40 IST

From 'Black Widow' to 'Blade' reboot: Marvel unveils huge slate...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Are you ready for Marvel's future movies and series? Marvel Studios' Phase Four of its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will include 10 movies and Disney+ series when it launches next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:02 IST

Kevin Smith opens up about reuniting with Ben Affleck after fallout

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): After not speaking to each other for almost a decade, actor Ben Affleck and director Kevin Smith reunited.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:53 IST

Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note as 'Kabir Singh' completes one...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at the box office, even after a month of its release. The film that also stars Kiara Advani, who plays a shy Preeti in the blockbuster, has expressed her gratitude in an emotional note, as the film completes o

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:18 IST

Teyonah Parris joins 'Wanda Vision' of Disney Plus

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): American actress Teyonah Parris will soon be seen essaying a role in Disney Plus' 'Wanda Vision' series, announced the makers at Marvel's Comic-con presentation.

Read More
iocl