Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara expecting first child together

Washington D.C. [USA], May 18 (ANI): American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together.

A source told Page Six that the very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles.

The source said that Mara, who has recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump, maybe as far as six months along in her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, representatives of the 35-year-old actor Mara, and the 45-year-old Oscar winner- Phoenix, have refused to respond to numerous requests for comment from the outlet.

The couple originally met on the set of Spike Jonze film the film 'Her,' but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the film 'Mary Magdalene.' Page Six exclusively revealed when he was playing Jesus and she starred as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 movie. They moved in together to a home in the Hollywood Hills.

The 'Gladiator' star Phoenix admitted to Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he was initially convinced that Mara "despised" him. Eventually, he realised that she was interested in him but was too shy to express it.

Phoenix explained, "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

Mara became engaged to Phoenix in July 2019. Rumours of their potential engagement had swirled for months when Rooney was spotted numerous times wearing an engagement ring. (ANI)

