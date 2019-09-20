Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix's next to be with Mike Mills

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): While he is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film 'Joker', Joaquin Phoenix has already bagged his next role!
Phoenix is set to star in an untitled drama from acclaimed indie filmmaker writer-director Mike Mills. The fill will be produced by A24.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production is due to commence this fall.
Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White will be producing the film.
Phoenix is currently awaiting the release of 'Joker' which was premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September.
The film and his performance in the titular role welcomed rave reviews with Phoenix receiving an eight-minute standing ovation.
The flick is a part of the DC Comics universe but will serve as an independent origin story and will not feature any appearances by Batman and other caped crusaders.
'Joker' also won the Golden Lion Award at the festival. The upcoming film is directed by Todd Phillips and will hit big screens on October 4. (ANI)

