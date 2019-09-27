Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer in talks to star in 'The Last Duel'

Sep 27, 2019

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jodie Comer, who recently took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Killing Eve', is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.
Comer will star alongside actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the revenge drama from Disney-Fox, reported Variety.
'The Last Duel' is set in 14th century France and tells the story of a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife (portrayed by Comer). No one will believe his wife, and the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man's fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.
The film has not received the green light yet and the studio is still deciding how to move forward with the project.
Sources shared that Comer's casting is a sure thing if the film gets the go-ahead. If it's approved, 'The Last Duel' is scheduled to go into production in early 2020.
Nicole Holofcener is on board to co-write the script with Damon and Affleck. The duo will also produce along with Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Drew Vinton. Madison Ainsley is serving as the executive producer.
Comer has become one of the more sought after leading ladies after she rose to fame as the female assassin Villanelle in the insanely popular thriller series 'Killing Eve'. Comer beat out a number of top contenders, including her co-star Sandra Oh, for the best actress in a drama series award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
Before filming for 'The Last Duel', Comer is expected to shoot the season three of 'Killing Eve', which starts production next week.
Comer will also be seen in the upcoming Disney-Fox comedy 'Free Guy' opposite Ryan Reynolds, marking one of the first big roles she landed after the first season of 'Killing Eve'. 'Free Guy' is expected to release next year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

