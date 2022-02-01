Joe Biden calls late Betty White 'American treasure' in her NBC special

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden issued kind words in his tribute to late actor Betty White on 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl' special.

As per People magazine, Biden was among the slew of celebrities and public figures who paid tribute to the late Betty White on Monday, who died a month ago on New Year's Eve. She was 99 years old.

During an appearance on the NBC primetime special, the 46th President of the United States reflected on the impact the late actor had on the world for nearly a century.



"Betty White was an American treasure. An icon and a pioneer. She challenged conventions. With every laugh and smile she opened our hearts," Biden, 79, said. "But above all, she moved our souls and the soul of our nation. What a gift we'll always treasure. God bless you, Betty. We all love you."

Other notable figures who appeared on the special included Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

According to a death certificate obtained by People magazine, White died on December 31, six days after suffering a stroke. She was set to celebrate her 100th trip around the sun on January 17. (ANI)

