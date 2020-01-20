Joe Jonas joins wife Sophie Turner on red carpet of 2020 SAG Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): American singer Joe Jonas entered the red carpet of 2020 SAG Awards with his wife Sophie Turner.

The couple was inseparable as they walked in style at the red carpet.

Joe was decked up in a classic black tux, while Sophie, on the other hand, opted for a hot pink strapless satin dress paired up with a belt. The dress also had a high slit at the leg.



SAG Awards even posted a clip of the hot couple as they entered the red carpet and wrote 'Burnin' up for Sophie+Joe' on their Instagram story.



The 'Game of Thrones' actor recently appeared with husband in the last music video by Jonas Brothers.

The music video was titled 'What a Man Gotta Do.'

This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominated Sophie and the rest of the cast of 'Game of Thrones' for ensemble in the drama series.


