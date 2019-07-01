Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and DJ Diplo
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and DJ Diplo

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confiscated my phone during their 2nd wedding ceremony, jokes Diplo

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): DJ Diplo, who live-streamed singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's first wedding in Las Vegas, was taken care of during the couple's second marriage.
The 40-year-old DJ joked that the pair, who recently tied the knot for a second time, in France, confiscated his phone in order to keep their wedding a little more private.
Dilpo shared a photo of him in a black suit from the ceremony on his Instagram account and wrote, "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

On May 1, the couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, the two got hitched in Las Vegas.
It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo -- who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony -- that the world got to know about the wedding.
The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.
Earlier this month, Diplo said that he only recorded the ceremony because he had no idea that the wedding was the real deal, reported People.
"I didn't know it was a serious wedding! I really didn't know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards, I was just hanging out with him like, 'This is crazy, dude. Let me record this'," he said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
While Jonas and Turner had both said that they found the live stream funny and it's clear there are no hard feelings, both did express disappointment that their private moment was broadcasted for millions of people.
"It's tricky to keep secret when people live stream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," the Game of Thrones actor told Net-a-Porter's PORTER edit.
Turner continued, "Maybe we wouldn't have kept it secret forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiance,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."
Jonas had joked that Diplo's video "ruined" the wedding.
"I love Diplo. But he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed with dog face filters," he said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Justin, Hailey Bieber spend quality time on romantic vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber spent some quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber on a romantic getaway on the border of Arizona and Utah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:27 IST

European Union Film Festival to begin on July 4 in Goa

Panaji (GOA) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moviegoers will soon be treated as the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival is all set to begin in Goa on July 4.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Scooter Braun's wife comes out in support of husband amid Taylor...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): After Hollywood pop singer Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of purchasing the singer's entire music catalog; Braun's wife Yael Cohen Braun quickly defended her husband on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Akshay Kumar to stun fans with 'unadulterated' action sequences...

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for performing daredevil stunts, posted some behind-the-scenes making of action-packed upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', pushing the limits many notches higher with his stunts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:43 IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi criticises Zaira Wasim for making Islam...

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood left several celebrities surprised. Some questioned her decision, others felt her choice should be respected.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:07 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason reunite with kids to celebrate son...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): American TV actor Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason reunited with all her three kids on the occasion of her son Kaiser's fifth birthday, amidst an ongoing battle by the duo to regain custody of Jenelle's kids.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:37 IST

Daniel Craig returns to 'Bond 25' sets after injury

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig has returned to the sets of 'Bond 25' and resumed shooting for the film after healing from an injury to his ankle ligaments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Khloe Kardashian spends quality time with daughter True

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian spent some quality time with daughter True ahead of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods finale.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:10 IST

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Marvel's mightiest heroes are still doing everything they can to beat the box office record of 'Avatar'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:28 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to host private christening for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want to abide by the rules of the royals!

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:27 IST

Dave Bautista on joining 'Fast and Furious' franchise: 'I'd...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Dave Bautista who recently retired from the WWE, resorted to trash talk on Twitter after a fan suggested that he should join the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:14 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate wedding reception

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, who recently tied the knot for a second time, in France, celebrated their wedding reception with a star-studded ceremony.

Read More
iocl